Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (1/3)

BOOKED: Kevin Aumiller on a Great Bend Municipal Court case for a serve sentence.

BOOKED: Virgil Kober Jr. of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear with bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Michael Croslin of Cordell, OK on Barton County District Court case for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and no DL with bond set at $100,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Calvin Hinz on a Barton County District Court warrant for felony theft, bond was set at $5,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Jesse Julian of Hudson on Stafford County District Court case for possession of stimulant first prior with bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Julilah Rodriguez on Barton County District Court case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, bond set at $10,000 C/S. Reno County District Court warrants for failure to appear with no bond and violate offender registration act with bond in lieu of $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Jesse Julian of Hudson on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear with bond set at $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Joshua Graves of Topeka on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation with a bond set at $1,700 cash only bond. Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court with a bond set at $5,556.01.

BOOKED: Mercedes Mater on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV with a bond of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Ginny Klitzing of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV, bond set at $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR bond.

RELEASED: Virgil Kober Jr. of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Jesse Julian of Hudson on Stafford County District Court case for possession of a stimulant 1st prior after posting a $10,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding. Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear after posting a $500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Tiffany Carr of Great Bend on served sentence.

RELEASED: Ginny Klitzing of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Mercedes Mater on Great Bend Municipal Court case with a $1,000 surety bond through TNT Bail Bonds.