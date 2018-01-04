1 of 2 victims of Kansas grain elevator accident identified

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — One of the two men killed in a Kansas grain elevator has been identified.

Marcus Tice left behind a wife and two stepdaughters. Relatives on Wednesday confirmed his identity. The second victim has not been identified.

The men died Tuesday at the Gavilon Grain elevator in south Wichita. The bodies were recovered about three hours after the men became buried under 20 to 25 feet of grain. It isn’t clear how they got into the bin and what caused them to become trapped.

Friends and relatives of Tice have established an online fundraiser to assist his wife.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.