Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Wednesday Weather

by

December precipitation was below normal across the state ranging from trace amounts in southwest Kansas to around an inch in extreme southeast Kansas.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 34. North northwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Thursday
Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 40. South wind 5 to 8 mph.

Thursday Night
Clear, with a low around 16. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west after midnight.

Friday
Sunny, with a high near 43. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Saturday Night
A slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday
A chance of rain and snow showers before 8am, then a chance of rain showers between 8am and noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Monday
Sunny, with a high near 47.

Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.