Wednesday Weather

Today
Sunny, with a high near 34. North northwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.
Thursday
Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 40. South wind 5 to 8 mph.
Thursday Night
Clear, with a low around 16. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west after midnight.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 43. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.
Saturday Night
A slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday
A chance of rain and snow showers before 8am, then a chance of rain showers between 8am and noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 47.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.