Wednesday Weather

Today Sunny, with a high near 34. North northwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.



Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.



Thursday Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 40. South wind 5 to 8 mph.



Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 16. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west after midnight.



Friday Sunny, with a high near 43. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.



Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.



Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.



Saturday Night A slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 20%.



Sunday A chance of rain and snow showers before 8am, then a chance of rain showers between 8am and noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 30%.



Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.



Monday Sunny, with a high near 47.



Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.



Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.