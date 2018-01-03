Suspect in hoax call that led to fatal Kan. police shooting due in court

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 25-year-old Los Angeles man suspected of making a hoax emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man is expected to have a hearing as prosecutors seek to have him extradited.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that prosecutors anticipate filing a fugitive from justice warrant against Tyler Barriss on Wednesday. Prosecutors said he is expected to have a hearing Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said in an emailed statement Tuesday that Kansas is pursuing extradition of Barriss, a process that can take up to 90 days. Under Kansas law, defendants are provided notice of charges they face at their first court appearance, and the nature of any charge is not public until then.

Police have said 28-year-old Andrew Finch was shot after a prankster called 911 last week with a fake story about a shooting and kidnapping at Finch’s Wichita home.