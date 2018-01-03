Police released details on 2 suspects in Kan. armed robbery



SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and have released a description of the two suspects.

Just after 7:30p.m. Tuesday, police responded to report of an armed robbery at a convenience market in the 100 Block of West 21st Street North in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

A 24-year-old female employee told police an unknown, white male suspect described as 6-foot-tall, medium build wearing black clothing, rubber gloves and a black bandana over his face entered the business, pointed a handgun at her and demanded money.

The suspect also pointed the handgun at a 37-year-old man in the store at the time of the robbery.

A second suspect described as a 6-foot-tall black male in black clothing and mask stood in the doorway of the business. The suspects took money and fled on foot, according to Davidson.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Wichita Police.