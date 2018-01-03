Police: Missing Kansas mother, 1-year-old found safe

UPDATE:

Police reported Samantha Riggs and Matthew Riggs have been located safe in Riley County. They released no additional details.

——–

WICHITA — Law enforcement authorities are asking the public for help to locate a missing woman and her son.

Just after 10am Sunday, Samantha Riggs, 23, Wichita became upset and walked away from her family home with her one-year-old son Mathew Riggs, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Matthew was wearing only a pair of white pajamas with multicolored dinosaurs. The mother was wearing black tights with a grey tee shirt and grey hoody. A citizen gave them a ride to the QT at Pawnee and Meridian.

The citizen left and returned with a child’s black Old Navy coat with a yellow stripe down each sleeve and gave it to the mother. She mentioned to the citizen that they were waiting for a ride to Manhattan, Kansas.

According to the family the mother is mentally challenged and is not capable of taking care of her child without supervision. If you see them or have any information please call 911. The picture is the pajamas the child was last seen wearing.