Police: Man found in burning car was murder victim

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a car fire and have released the identity of the body found in the vehicle.

Just after 2.a.m. on December 20, Topeka Fire and Police personnel were dispatched to the area of SE 15th and SE Hudson for a report of a vehicle on fire, according to Lt. Colleen Stuart.

While extinguishing the fire, crews noticed a person was inside the vehicle. The individual inside was found deceased.

On Wednesday, arson investigators ruled the vehicle fire incendiary in nature, intentionally set. The Shawnee County Coroners’ office has ruled the death a homicide.

The victim has been positively identified as Arnulfo Garcia, 30, of Lawrence.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Topeka Police Department Detectives at 368-9400.