More people moving out of Kansas than moving in

Tracking statistics from the moving company United Van Lines indicate that Americans are still heading west, while parts of the Northeast and Midwest are losing people.

When looking at the percentage of people moving, Kansas ranks among the worst in the nation.

“Interestingly enough, these retirees are leaving at such a fast pace that the movement of millennials to urban areas in the Midwest and Northeast is being overshadowed,” Michael Stoll, economist, professor and chair of the Department of Public Policy at the University of California, Los Angeles said.

The suburban St. Louis-based moving company on Tuesday released its 41st annual National Movers Study, which tracks customers’ state-to-state migration patterns.

Three of the top four destination states are in the West: Oregon, Idaho and Nevada. The outlier is Vermont, a Northeast state that had the highest percentage of inbound migration in 2017. About 68 percent of state-to-state moves in Vermont were inbound last year.