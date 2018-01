FRANKLIN COUNTY — A Kansas man died in an accident just before 9a.m. Wednesday in Franklin County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Kenworth semi driven by Duayne Scott Powell, 58, Waverly, was northbound on Interstate 35 near the intersection of Shawnee Road and Vermont Road.

The truck drifted off roadway and into a field

Powell was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Frontier Forensics. He was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.