POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY —A Kansas firefighter died from injuries he suffered in a fall on New Year’s Day.

Just before 5a.m. Monday, fire crews responded to a structure fire, according to a media release from the Wamego City Fire Department.

Firefighter John Randall fell while returning a fire apparatus to service, according to the release. Randall was transported to a hospital in Topeka in critical condition.

He died on Tuesday. Authorities released no additional details on Randall’s injuries.