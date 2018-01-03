Kansas City man charged with stealing Jeep with boy inside

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Court records say a Kansas City man stole a Jeep with a toddler inside before driving up to an officer about an hour later, admitting to the theft and asking for directions.

Prosecutors announced Tuesday that 37-year-old Kenneth Alexander is charged with child kidnapping and motor vehicle theft. It wasn’t known if he had an attorney. Bond is set at $75,000.

The Jeep was stolen after a mother left her four children in it Sunday while she went inside a store. Surveillance shows a man force three children from the vehicle before speeding away with a 20-month-old inside.

Police say Alexander was apparently under the influence of drugs when he was arrested in nearby Belton. Alexander told police the boy, who wasn’t harmed, was his stepson and named “Johnny Cash.”