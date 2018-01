JANUARY 3, 2018

le=”text-align: center;”>

FOR SALE: 2000 CADILLAC DEVILLE W/LOW MILES/LOTS OF EXTRAS. 282-3955

FOR SALE: 1988 FORD F250 3/4 TON W/4WD FOR PARTS OR COMPLETE TRUCK. 639-1770

FOR SALE: ROUND METAL PICNIC TABLE W/4 CHAIRS, CURIO CABINET 5’X2′ W/GLASS. 793-2881

FOR SALE: 1999 FORD EXPLORER, 1994 FORD PU 1/2 TON EXT CAB, GREAT PYRENEES PUPPY. 785-639-5033

FOR SALE: 2 NUBIAN GOATS, GAME TABLE. 785-483-1234

FOR SALE: 2008 CHEVY COBALT W/TURBO. 785-798-5714

FOR SALE: 1993 JEEP WRANGLER SAHARA. 1500 WATT GENERATOR, M77 RUGER 30-06 W/NIKON SCOPE. 793-0979

FOR SALE: RAVEN GPS FOR A TRACTOR, MANUAL TIRE CHANGER. 546-4751

FOR SALE: FIREWOOD. WANTED: WESTERN SHIRTS. 282-8079 OR 797-8057

FOR SALE: TOPPER FOR A 2011 TOYOTA TACOMA PU. 257-8736

WANTED: HANKS CRAFT HUMIDIFIER, IRRIGATION SYSTEM FOR SCRAP. 792-9414

FOR SALE: HUMIDIFIER, 2 GEORGE FORMAN GRILLS, LEATHER CARPENTER TOOL BELT. 786-1945

FOR SALE: LG BLUE RAY PLAYER, ELECTRIC CARVING KNIFE. 653-7552

FOR SALE: BIBLE ON CASSETTE. 785-387-2544

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

LOST DOG: FEMALE BOXER, BRINDLE IN COLOR W/POSSIBLY A RED COLLAR. LOST IN THE VICINITY OF 3000 BLOCK OF 16TH ST. (HARRISON & BROADWAY) IN GREAT BEND. CALL: 282-1815

FOR SALE: ONE PAIR OF TICKETS TO SATURDAY’S KC CHIEFS VS TENNESSEE TITANS AT 3:30 SATURDAY AFTERNOON. PLAYOFF FOOTBALL GAME AT ARROWHEAD STADIUM. TICKETS ARE IN SECTION 342 AND WILL BE SOLD AT FACE VALUE OF $76 FOR THE PAIR. CALL 620 786 5881.

