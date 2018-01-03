Cop Shop (1/2)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (1/2)

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 6:59 a.m. a burglary was reported at 127 S. US 281 Highway.

Non-Injury Accident

At 10:42 a.m. an accident was reported in the 200 block of N. US 281 Highway.

Injury Accident

At 8:26 p.m. an accident was reported at 547 SE 40 Road.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (1/2)

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 12:37 p.m. Brittany Simmons reported a burglary from her residence at 2106 28th Street. Total loss was $500.

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:07 p.m. Toyna Welch was northbound in the 1600 block of Morton and swerved east striking a legally parked 2007 Honda Accord owned by Catherine Barnlang.

Traumatic Injuries

At 6:05 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 5845 Hemlock Dr.