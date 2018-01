BOOKED: Lori Fiscus of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Evan Allen of Stinnett, TX on Barton County District Court warrant for contempt of court with no bond.

BOOKED: JB Brown on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Kyle Kruckenberg of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia with a bond of $10,000.