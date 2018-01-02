Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Tuesday Weather

by

Subzero wind chills will affect the entire area this morning.

Today

Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as -8. South wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 14. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 33. North northwest wind 7 to 13 mph.

Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 36. South southeast wind 5 to 9 mph.

Thursday Night
Clear, with a low around 14.

Friday
Sunny, with a high near 38.

Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Sunday Night
A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.