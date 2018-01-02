Tuesday Weather

Today Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as -8. South wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.



Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 14. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming northwest after midnight.



Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 33. North northwest wind 7 to 13 mph.



Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.



Thursday Sunny, with a high near 36. South southeast wind 5 to 9 mph.



Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 14.



Friday Sunny, with a high near 38.



Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.



Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.



Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.



Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 47.



Sunday Night A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 20%.



Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.