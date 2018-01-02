UPDATE: Handcuffed Kan. woman escapes patrol vehicle, back in custody

MCPHERSON COUNTY —Authorities in McPherson County arrested a 29-year-old Sierra Machnicki, Salina, who escaped custody Monday.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release details on her arrest but said she will eventually be brought back to the Saline County Jail to face charges.

———–

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are looking for 29-year-old Salina woman who escaped custody Monday night.

Just before 11p.m. Monday, Saline County deputies stopped Sierra Machnicki in the 200 block of North Fifth for driving without headlights, according to Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander

She initially gave deputies a fake name.

The deputy recognized Machnicki and a records check confirmed that she had a suspended license. She was put in handcuffs, with her hands behind her back, and placed in the passenger side of a patrol vehicle while a K-9 officer from the Salina Police Department did an exterior air sniff of the vehicle.

Undersheriff Melander said that the suspect was placed in the passenger side of the vehicle because both officers on the call had K-9 units with no back seats.

The K-9 caught the smell of narcotics and a search of the vehicle revealed a personal use amount of marijuana and a syringe used for methamphetamine.

When the officers returned to the patrol vehicle, the door was open and Machnicki was gone, according to undersheriff Melander.

Machnicki is wanted for escape from custody, obstruction, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft. Machnicki has a history of arrests in Saline County dating back to 2013 for alleged domestic violence, driving while suspended and marijuana possession, according to Saline County booking reports.