Search committee selected to choose next Great Bend City Administrator

The process of permanently replacing a city administrator that spent 36 years with the city is underway after Mayor Dr. Mike Allison appointed a committee to search for a candidate at Tuesday’s Great Bend City Council meeting.

Howard Partington retired August 16, 2017 after being with the city since the early 1980s. Great Bend brought in Interim City Administrator George Kolb in October for a six-month contract.

Allison announced that the committee will include both administration and governing board members.

Along with Kolb, City Attorney Bob Suelter, Human Resources Director Randy Keasling, newly-elected Mayor Joe Andasek, and council members Jolene Biggs and Dan Heath will serve on the committee.

Partington announced his retirement during the height of the drama concerning former Great Bend Police Chief Cliff Couch. Couch and Partington were in the middle of a controversy of “he said this and he said that” turmoil that split the council and the community. Partington mentioned Couch did not follow an order that he handed down and Couch accused Partington of misconduct.

Partington attributed bullying, relentless harassments, and threats from the community as part of the reason he announced his retirement early.

No time frame was given as to when the committee would come up with candidates other than wanting to start as soon as possible.



In other city council news from Tuesday…

– No action was taken to hire a firm to handle the city’s IT services because of another recent bid that was submitted for consideration. The council did mention they would like more research done to determine the city’s IT needs and many members wanted a local firm, such as OPI, to handle the project.

– The council voted 7-1 to change position classifications for Battalion Chiefs from a salaried position to an hourly position. The pay structure and requirements had Captains making more money than Battalion Chiefs despite Battalion Chiefs being a higher-ranked position.

– An 8-0 vote tabled a motion to approve a proposal not to exceed $149,500 from Wichita Concrete Pipe for the repair of the bridge on Park Street, east of the city. A farmer requested the city to repair the bridge as soon as possible because access to the field is restricted by neighbors. The council wanted to make sure they were obligated to take action and to see if a local company could handle the job.

– The council approved a proposal from Washington Roofing in the amount of $233,361 for repairs of foam roofs to the city auditorium, Great Bend Recreation Commission, City Hall building, the Williams Street fire station, and 8th Street office building at the airport. The roofs were damaged in the May 2017 hail storm and will be paid for by insurance.