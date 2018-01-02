Police: Kansas man wounded during series of drive-by shootings

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series of drive-by shootings and have a possible suspect in custody.

Just before 11p.m. Monday police responded to report of a drive by shooting at a residence in the 2400 Block of West Mosley in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

An investigation revealed that multiple shots were fired at the residence. A white Chrysler and another dark colored vehicle were scene in the area at the time of the crime. Officers located bullet marks at the home and also shell casings, according to Davidson. Two 39-year-old men and a 28-year-old woman were at the residence. There were no injuries reported.

A short time later, police responded to report of a drive by shooting at a home in the 1600 Block of East Crowley, according to Davidson. A 27-year-old man inside the residence was wounded in the leg and shoulder. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A 39-year-old man suffered a head injury. Four other adults were also in the home. Police discovered multiple bullet holes in the residence and a nearby home. Two adults and 3 children were inside that home at the time of crime. They were not injured, according to Davidson.

At about the same time, officers responded to report of a suspicious individual with a weapon near the intersection of Hydraulic and MacArthur in a grey Chrysler 300 shooting multiple shots in the air. Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputies located a stolen Chrysler 300 in the 4300 Block of North Deer Lake Street and a 32-year-old man. Deputies booked the suspect on outstanding warrants, according to Davidson. Deputies also located a gun and are working to determine a possible connection with the drive-by shooting.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call Wichita Police.