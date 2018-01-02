Police: Kan. man jailed after taking stolen gun to ex-wife’s home

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on weapons charges.

Just after 4p.m. on New Year’s Eve, a subject armed with a handgun was reported in the 1000 Block SW 33rd terr. in Topeka, according to Lt. Colleen Stuart.

The subject was reported to be at the residence of the subject’s former spouse. The family members were able to leave the home safely and call police.

As officers arrived the subject called into the dispatch center and was transferred to an on-scene officer.

After speaking for several minutes, the subject came outside and was taken into custody without incident. The firearm was secured and confirmed as stolen. The subject was determined to have a felony history.

Police transported David Almanza, 36, to the Department of Corrections for theft and criminal possession of a firearm.