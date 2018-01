MAHNATTAN, Kan. (AP) – Sixth-ranked West Virginia was able to run their winning streak to 13 games since a season-opening loss.

Teddy Allen scored 22 points and Lamont West added 19 as the Mountaineers got past Kansas State 77-69. WVU was leading 65-61 until Allen delivered eight points down the stretch.

James Bolden and Daxter Miles Jr. added 10 points apiece for the Mountaineers, whose only loss came against Texas A&M.