Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (12/29 – 1/1)

12/29

BOOKED: Cody Day on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Steven Mills of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court with no bond or 81 days in jail. GBMC for contempt of court with no bond.

BOOKED: Sterling Mills of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for distribution possession with intent to distribute, bond set in lieu of $100,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Chris Hahn of Prairie View on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Daniel Crowe of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Michael Mills of Ellinwood on EMC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Angelo Palmero of Hoisington on HPD case for DWS, no insurance after serving 18 hours.

RELEASED: Jacob Schenkel of Great Bend on GBMC case for contempt of court by order of the court.

RELEASED: Randal Long of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, no proof of current insurance, no seat belt, and license to be carried. Received a $10,000 OR bond through BCDC. Released to Reno County Sheriff’s Department on their charges.

RELEASED: Christopher Hughes of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court warrant for aggravated battery after posting a $100 cash bond.

RELEASED: Tiffany Umphrey of Salina on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, posted a $445 cash bond.

RELEASED: Mercedes Mater of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

12/30

BOOKED: Gregory Carey of Hoisington on a Barton County District Court case for driving on an expired driver’s license, bond set at $1,000 C/S. Rice County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Melody R. Bittel on Rush County District Court case for battery with a $1,250 C/S.

BOOKED: Angelo Palmero of Hoisington on HPD case for DWS, no insurance with a bond set at $1,000 C/S or 18-hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Gabriel Acosta of Great Bend on GBMC case for driving while revoked – habitual, expired tags, bond set in lieu of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Uriel Montoya-Rodriguez of Great Bend on GBMC case for habitual violator, racing on the highway, no interlock device, bond set in lieu of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Allen Aumiller of Stafford on Stafford County District Court case for DUI with a bond set at $5,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Angelo Palmero of Hoisington on HPD case for DWS, no insurance after serving 18 hours.

RELEASED: Gregory Carey of Hoisington on Barton County District Court case for expired DL after posting a $1,000 surety bond. Rice County District Court warrant for failure to appear after posting a $1,000 surety bond.

RELEASED: Melody R. Bittel on Rush County District Court case with a $1,250 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Gabriel Acosta of Great Bend on GBMC case for driving while revoked – habitual, expired tags. Posted bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Uriel Montoya-Rodriguez of Great Bend on GBMC case for habitual violator, racing on the highway, no interlock device after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

12/31

BOOKED: Randy Chambers of Hoisington on BTDC case for possession of stimulant, possession of paraphernalia, with a bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Verbin Pitchford of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV with a bond set at $1,000 C/S or 48 hour OR bond.

RELEASED: Angelo Palmero of Hoisington on HPD case for DWS, no insurance after serving 18 hours.

RELEASED: Allen Aumiller of Stafford on Stafford County District Court case for DUI after posting a $5,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Cody Day on BTDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Chris Hahn of Prairie View on BTDC case with serve sentence.

RELEASED: Daniel Crowe of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Erik Simpson of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Verbin Pitchford of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

1/1

BOOKED: Laureano Lopez of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV and criminal restraint, bond set at $1,000 C/S. GBMC case for battery DV, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Richard Lee Fletcher Jr. of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for criminal trespass, bond set in lieu of $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Brent Leuenberger of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for DUI and 2nd conv. and reckless driving with bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Dustin Vance of Hoisington on Barton County District Court case for aggravated domestic battery with a bond set at $20,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Angelo Palmero of Hoisington on HPD case for DWS and no insurance after serving 18 hours.

RELEASED: Laureano Lopez of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV and criminal restraint and GBMC case for battery DV after posting $1,000 surety bond on both cases through TNT Bail Bonds.

RELEASED: Richard Lee Fletcher of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for criminal trespass after posting $500 surety bond through TNT Bail Bonds.

RELEASED: Michael Mills of Ellinwood on EMC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Brent Leuenberger of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for DUI 2nd conv. and reckless driving after posting a $2,500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Deanna Coughin on BTDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Dustin Vance of Hoisington on Barton County District Court case for aggravated domestic battery after posting a $20,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.