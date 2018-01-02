1 hospitalized after New Year’s Day, Kansas house fire

RENO COUNTY — One person was injured in a New Year’s Day fire in Reno County.

Just after 11:30p.m. Monday, the Hutchinson Fire Department responded to the residential fire in the 1200 Block E. 3rd Street, according to a media release.

Initial arriving units reported heavy smoke coming from the single-story residential home. Crews worked quickly to contain the fire to the kitchen area of the structure, but not before the home sustained moderate damage.

The homeowner was home at the time of the fire and called 911. The homeowner was treated by crews on scene for possible smoke inhalation. The occupant was later transported to the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center by Reno County EMS. The condition of the patient was unknown early Tuesday.

The home did not have a working smoke detector, according to the media release.