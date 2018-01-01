Resources available for Barton County residents wanting to quit smoking

Barton County Health Department is encouraging people from local communities to consider making their New Year’s Resolution to quit smoking this year. With new resources offered by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Tobacco Quitline, more people than ever will be able to quit using cigarettes.

Starting December 1, 2017, the Kansas Tobacco Quitline began offering new resources to Kansans with mental health conditions. For qualified callers, added services include more counseling calls to provide additional support, a team of dedicated Quit Coaches specially trained in the challenges of quitting smoking for persons with mental health conditions, and a two-week supply of nicotine replacement therapy, such as the patch, gum, or lozenge.

“Trying to stop smoking is always difficult, and can be even more of a challenge for people with mental health conditions,” said Public Health Educator for the Barton County Health Department Janel Rose. “In addition to the resources already offered to Barton County citizens, these new tools will help even more people stop smoking for good this year.”

Nearly 33 percent of Kansas adults with self-reported poor mental health are current smokers compared to 15 percent of adults without poor mental health. Smoking is the leading cause of preventable death in Kansas and nationally. National research shows that tobacco users who receive assistance from a quitline are 60 percent more likely to successfully stop smoking.

“We would encourage anyone thinking about quitting smoking to reach out to the Kansas Tobacco Quitline, especially people with mental health conditions or people who have tried and failed before,” said Janel Rose. “Even if you aren’t ready to stop smoking yet, they can help set you up with the tools to succeed when you are ready.”

KDHE sponsors the Kansas Tobacco Quitline, a free, 24/7 service available to all Kansans. The quitline provides phone and web-based quitting services such as counseling, educational materials, referrals to local resources, and information about nicotine replacement therapies. If you or someone you know is trying to quit smoking, call 1-800-QUIT-NOW (784-8669) or visit www.KSQuit.org for more information.

The mission of Chronic Disease Risk Reduction grant work at Barton County Health Department is to prevent tobacco use, prevent secondhand smoke exposure, and promote the free Kansas Tobacco Quitline. The health department is working with local communities and partners to prevent young people from initiating smoking and provide resources to people trying to stop smoking. These efforts include initiatives such as implementing tobacco-free parks, playgrounds and schools, and educating health professionals on helping people quit smoking.

For more information, contact Janel Rose at 620-793-1902.