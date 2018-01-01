Police arrest Kansas man for alleged New Year’s Eve stabbing

TOPEKA— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a stabbing and have a suspect in custody.

Just after 11p.m Sunday, police responded to the 2100 Block of SW High in Topeka on a report of several male subjects armed with knives in a parking lot beating another man, according to Lt. Colleen Stuart.

All involved subjects had left prior to officer’s arrival. Officers were then called to a local hospital for a subject with injuries consistent with having been stabbed.

The victim advised officers he was struck several times with a knife after having an altercation with a known subject over a game. The victim’s injuries were considered non-life threatening. Officers responded back to the 2100 Block SW High to locate the suspect in this incident.

Deques Brown 35, was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Department of Correction for aggravated battery and a warrant from another county. Brown has previous convictions for drugs, aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer and flee, attempted flee-elude law enforcement, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.