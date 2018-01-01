New Years Day Weather

New Year’s Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 13. Wind chill values as low as -13. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1. Wind chill values as low as -8. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tuesday Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 26. Wind chill values as low as -8. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 14. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 33. North northwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 11.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 13.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 36.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 45.