New Years Day Weather

Mostly sunny, with a high near 13. Wind chill values as low as -13. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1. Wind chill values as low as -8. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 26. Wind chill values as low as -8. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 14. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 33. North northwest wind 8 to 13 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 11.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 13.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 36.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 45.