Monday Sports Headlines

DENVER (AP) – Patrick Mahomes II is impressive in his first NFL start, leading the Kansas City Chiefs past the Denver Broncos 27-24. Rookie Kareem Hunt scored on a 35-yard touchdown run on his only carry to secure the NFL rushing title. The Broncos wrapped up one of their most disappointing seasons ever, putting more pressure on GM John Elway as he evaluates QBs and rookie head coach Vance Joseph.

DENVER (AP) – The Kansas City Chiefs got a glimpse of their quarterback future with the debut of Patrick Mahomes. Now it’s back to the present with Alex Smith starting in the playoffs. But the Chiefs now know Mahomes can step in with little worries after leading the team to a winning field goal during a 27-24 win over the Denver Broncos.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Marcus Foster scored 18 points to lead five Creighton players in double figures and the No. 25 Bluejays beat cold-shooting Providence 83-64. Toby Hegner matched his season high with 15 points for the Bluejays. They bounced back from a road loss to Seton Hall in their conference opener and beat the Friars for the first time in four tries in Omaha. Freshman center Nate Watson led Providence with a season-high 20 points.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) – Reed Timmer scored 20 points and Drake held off a Southern Illinois rally for a 70-67 win. Nick McGlynn added 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Drake, which led by as much as 16 points in the first half but had to scramble as Southern Illinois rallied late in the second half to pull within two points with under a minute left.

(AP) – It might have been the most satisfying 8-5 season in the history of college football. Iowa State had gone five years without reaching a bowl game and seven without a winning season. It capped an exhilarating 2017 by beating Memphis 21-20 on Saturday in the Liberty Bowl. It was the fourth bowl win for the Cyclones. They also beat three ranked opponents for the first time.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The first meeting between No. 2 Oklahoma and No. 3 Georgia will take place in the Rose Bowl, with a trip to the College Football Playoff national championship game on the line. Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley is in his first season as Sooners head coach. Georgia’s Kirby Smart is in year two at his alma mater. They came into their jobs in very different ways, but both inherited ready-made rosters, with the talent to make a championship run. The challenge for each was to reach that potential.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray is one of four former five-star quarterbacks who will be serving as backups during the College Football Playoff semifinals. Sophomore Jacob Eason is behind freshman Jake Fromm for Georgia, which faces Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl. At the Sugar Bowl, freshman Hunter Johnson was listed at No. 2 behind Kelly Bryant for Clemson. Highly touted freshman Tua Tagovailoa is backing up Jalen Hurts for Alabama.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) – Loryn Goodwin and Kaylee Jensen had double-doubles and No. 24 Oklahoma State held on to defeat the Kansas State Women 76-68 after giving up most of an 18-point lead in the second half. Goodwin had 21 points and 11 rebounds, Jensen 19 and 18 for the Cowgirls (11-2, 2-0 Big 12), who won their fifth straight.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) – The AFC wild-card playoffs will have the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Tennessee Titans on Saturday before the Buffalo Bills visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The Titans advanced to the postseason with a 15-10 victory over the Jaguars, and the Bills made the playoffs for the first time since 1999 with their 22-16 win at Miami and Baltimore’s 31-27 loss to Cincinnati. New England edged out Pittsburgh for home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs by whipping the New York Jets 26-6.

UNDATED (AP) – The Los Angeles Rams will entertain the Atlanta Falcons in Saturday’s NFC wild-card game, following by the New Orleans Saints’ clash with the visiting Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The Falcons earned a playoff berth and allowed the Saints to capture the NFC South by downing the Panthers 22-10. Minnesota wrapped up a first-round bye by thumping the Chicago Bears 23-10.

UNDATED (AP) – Two NFL teams fired their head coaches right after the season finale. Jack Del Rio is out after three seasons with the Oakland Raiders, who finished 6-10 just a year after making the playoffs at 12-4. Chuck Pagano’s six-year run with the Indianapolis Colts has ended following a 4-12 campaign.

UNDATED (AP) – The Boston Celtics headed into the new year with a three-game lead over the Toronto Raptors in the NBA’s Eastern Conference and Atlantic Division races. The Celtics struggled for their third straight win as Kyrie (KY’-ree) Irving scored 28 points and hit a pair of big free throws with 7.7 seconds left in a 108-105 downing of the Nets. And the Houston Rockets ended a five-game losing streak as Chris Paul added 15 of his 28 points in overtime to lead a 148-142 win over the Lakers in double-OT.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Nick Ward scored 21 points and second-ranked Michigan State improved to 14-1 with its 13th consecutive victory, a 108-52 blowout win over Savannah State. The Spartans had six players score in double figures, with Miles Bridges providing 19 points and 21 rebounds. Michigan State is in line to climb to No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s basketball poll following Villanova’s eight-point loss to Butler on Saturday.

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) -The Detroit Lions have fired coach Jim Caldwell, who had received a multiyear contract extension before the season. The Lions ended their season with a 35-11 win over to Green Bay. They went 9-7, their third winning record in four years. Detroit met relatively modest expectations this season, but raised hopes by starting with a 3-1 record before fading. Caldwell was 36-28 in four seasons and went 0-2 in two postseasons with the Lions. Including three years with the Indianapolis Colts, he is 62-50 and 2-4 in the playoffs.

PHOENIX (AP) – Philadelphia center Joel Embiid injured his right hand going after an inbounds pass late in the fourth quarter of the 76ers’ 123-110 victory over the Phoenix Suns. Embiid had X-rays taken and his hand wrapped in ice after Sunday’s game, and said he thinks he’ll be fine. Embiid had 22 points and nine rebounds in 31 minutes Sunday. The play in which he was hurt happened with 3:54 left in the game, and he was called for a loose ball foul after hitting the floor.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) – Penn State running back Saquon Barkley is entering the NFL draft. Barkley announced his decision to skip his senior year Sunday, a day after helping Penn State beat Washington in the Fiesta Bowl. In a letter posted to his Instagram account, Barkley thanked Penn State fans, teammates and coaches and said he promised his parents and coach James Franklin that he would return to complete his journalism degree.

SHENZHEN, China (AP) – Maria Sharapova and top-ranked Simona Halep have opened their 2018 seasons with straight sets wins at the Shenzhen Open. Sharapova finished off a 6-3, 6-0 win over Mihaela Buzarnescu with a powerful forehand winner, and Halep started her bid for a second Shenzhen title with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Nicole Gibbs.