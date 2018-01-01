Great Bend Post

Kansas man arrested in woman’s alleged accidental shooting death

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A man has been arrested in the shooting death of a woman at a Lawrence apartment.
The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the man had been sought since the death Wednesday night of 30-year-old Lei Ala Turner.

The suspect identified as Willie Kenith Franklin, 27, Lawrence, was booked into jail early Monday morning on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

 

 

Police have said initial information indicated the shooting might have been accidental but did not explain further.

Franklin has previous convictions for drugs, DUI and robbery, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Friends have established a fundraiser for the Turner family.