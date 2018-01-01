Kan. man jailed for alleged child endangerment, felony drug charges

DICKINSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges.

On Friday, the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department reported the county drug enforcement unit, police and parole officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 300 Block of Opal Road lot 20, Red Rock Trailer Court, Abilene on December 20.

Deputies arrested 22-year-old Austin Michael Johnson of Abilene on suspicion of felony count of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, on misdemeanor counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Endangering a Child and a Parole violation.

During the search of the residence, law enforcement officers seized methamphetamine and marijuana along with drug paraphernalia. Prior to conducting the search warrant there was a child present in the residence. Johnson has two previous drug convictions, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

The case is ongoing and further arrests are possible, according to Hoffman.