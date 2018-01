The Kansas City Chiefs will welcome the Tennessee Titans to Arrowhead Stadium in the first round of the playoffs.

The Chiefs clinched a 10-6 season with a win against Denver. Tennessee earned its spot with a win against Jacksonville.

The game will be aired at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN and B-104.3 FM.

Last year, the Titans defeated Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium on a last second field goal by Ryan Succup.

The Chiefs open as a seven-point favorite.