2 hospitalized after Stafford County rollover accident

STAFFORD COUNTY —The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating an injury accident that occurred just after 1a.m. Monday in Stafford County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Dodge pickup was southbound on NE 90th Avenue two miles north of Stafford.

The driver lost control of the vehicle. It entered a field on the east side of the roadway. The pickup re-entered the roadway, traveled into the field on the west side of the road and rolled.

Clinton J. Sanders, 20, and Taylor S. Keller, 20, both of Stafford were transported to the Stafford County Hospital. They were not wearing seat belts, according to the KHP.

The KHP is still working to determine who drover the pickup.