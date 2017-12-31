Year in review for United Way of Central Kansas

Press release from the United Way of Central Kansas…

As this year comes to an end, United Way of Central Kansas wanted to take a moment to look back at the past year and reflect on the accomplishments of our communities coming together to create real impact in the lives of those around us.

With the support of local churches, businesses, and individuals, UWCK, along with Meals on Wheels, ElderCare Inc, and Golden Belt Home Health and Hospice, homebound seniors received Valentine’s Day boxes filled to the brim with necessities and items to brighten their day and let them know that there is a community around them that cares.

In March, UWCK Board Members went to local pre-schools to read to the children to celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday. Also in March, hands-only CPR kits were presented to Great Bend High School. The kits include training modules and CPR mannequins for High School students. Kits were also delivered to , Hoisington, and Larned in late 2017.

In April, with the support of OPI, the Barton County Young Professionals, and Dillons, we delivered Literacy Kits to nearly 400 Pre-K students in Ellinwood, Hoisington, Great Bend, and Larned.

May saw the kickoff of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Hoisington and Otis, which was followed up in August with the beginning of the program in Great Bend.

In August, we were again fortunate enough to see the generosity of our communities with our Stuff the Bus program. Our 23 Community Partners were grateful for the efforts of all the volunteers that helped and the donations that were received. Our annual Kickoff event was also in August and had the crowd amazed as Curtis the Mentalist impressed the entire audience and helped UWCK to raise much needed funds to support our Community Partners.

As Labor Day weekend rolled up, we were honored to be a part of the Touch-A-Truck event in Hoisington, handing out hot dogs, chips, and water to those in attendance.

The past few months have been busy with Workplace Campaign presentations, Dine United events, Jeans Day, Poster Presentations in each of the four communities we serve in Barton & Pawnee Counties, Reality U at Great Bend Middle School, and Holiday Date Night in Ellinwood.

As we wind down our 2018 Campaign to fund our 23 Community Partners, we are so grateful for the support that we see every day. From donations large to small, each one makes a difference, and touches the hearts of our staff, Board, and our Community Partners, who are on the frontline, helping those in our communities that need our help. We are well on our way to reaching our goal, but we still need your help to get over the final hurdle.

If you would like to make a contribution, you can visit our website www.uwck.org and click on Donate, or send us your donation to UWCK, 1125 Williams, Great Bend, KS 67530.

We wish each and every one of our neighbors, friends, and family the happiest of New Years and thank you for your continued support.