Sunday Weather

Sunday Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 8. Wind chill values as low as -14. North northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around -5. Wind chill values as low as -16. North northeast wind 6 to 11 mph.

New Year’s Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 12. Wind chill values as low as -17. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming southeast in the morning.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 0. Wind chill values as low as -10. South southeast wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 26. South wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 13.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 33.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 13.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 38.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.