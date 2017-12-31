Sunday Weather

Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 8. Wind chill values as low as -14. North northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around -5. Wind chill values as low as -16. North northeast wind 6 to 11 mph.
New Year’s Day
Mostly sunny, with a high near 12. Wind chill values as low as -17. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming southeast in the morning.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 0. Wind chill values as low as -10. South southeast wind around 6 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 26. South wind 6 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 13.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 33.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 13.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 38.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.