Sunday Sports Update

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Allen Lazard tied a Liberty Bowl record with 10 catches and put Iowa State ahead with a remarkable 5-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter, and the Cyclones beat No. 19 Memphis 21-20 on the Tigers’ home field. Iowa State held on to win after losing its first fumble this season just as it appeared on the verge of scoring an insurance touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Lazard’s 10 catches went for 142 yards, and he was named the game’s MVP.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Landry Shamet scored 16 points to lead No. 8 Wichita State to a 72-62 win over UConn in the Shockers first American Athletic Conference game. Rashard Kelly, Conner Frankamp and Austin Reaves each added 11 points for Wichita State which has won three straight. Jalen Adams and Terry Larrier each scored 18 points for UConn, which has lost four of its last five games

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pookie Powell scored 28 points with seven rebounds and La Salle rolled to an 83-60 win over Saint Louis in an Atlantic 10 Conference opener. Powell was 12 of 19 from the field and 3 of 4 from beyond the arc for the Explorers. Amar Stukes scored 20 points and Tony Washington and Miles Brookins added 10 points apiece. Saul Phiri led the team with 10 rebounds.

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Jonathan Stark scored 27 points and Murray State beat SIU-Edwardsville 87-63 in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup. Stark was 7 of 10 from the field and 5 of 7 from beyond the arc for the Racers (10-3, 2-0) who have won three straight. Shaq Buchanan and Bryon Hawkins added 11 points apiece and Ja Morant had 10.

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Emmanuel Nzekwesi scored 21 and grabbed 11 rebounds and R.J. Fuqua added 17 points and eight assists to send Oral Roberts to a 93-74 victory over Omaha in a Summit League opener. Sam Kearns finished with 16 points and five assists for the Golden Eagles (5-11), while Jontray Harris scored 12 and Javan White snagged 12 rebounds to go with nine points.