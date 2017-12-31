Police: 2 adults, 3 children injured in Kansas crash

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an injury accident as possibility alcohol related.

Just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Police Officers responded to a report of an injury accident at SW Croix Street and SW Topeka Blvd. in Topeka, according to

Upon arrival Officers located a severely damaged van occupied by one adult male (the sole occupant) and a pickup truck occupied by an adult male driver and three children passengers. Officers quickly checked on all occupants and found the driver of the van was suffering from potential life-threatening injuries. The driver and children in the pickup truck were not seriously hurt, according to Lt. Andrew Beightel. They were treated at the scene.

Topeka Fire Department had to extricate the driver from the mangled van, which was exacerbated by the extreme cold weather and wind. The driver was then transported to an area hospital. The driver of the van is now listed in stable condition.

The southbound lanes of Topeka Blvd and SW Croix were closed for a few hours while Officers complete their investigation and diagramed the scene. Alcohol is suspected of being a contributing factor in this collision.