Authorities: Multiple sheriff’s deputies “down” at scene south of Denver

DENVER (AP) — Authorities say multiple sheriff’s deputies are “down” after being called to scene of a reported domestic disturbance south of Denver.

UPDATE 0513 this morning deputies responded to he Copper Canyon Apartments for a Domestic Disturbance. During the Investigation, shots were fired and multiple deputies were injured. No status on the deputies and no status on civilian injuries. Please avoid this area. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

UPDATE, we have multiple deputies down, no update on their status. The scene remains active and please avoid the area. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017