Tuesday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Agenda Meeting Tuesday, January 2, 2018
9:00 a.m. Until Close
I. OPENING BUSINESS:
A. Call Meeting to Order.
C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.
D. Consider Minutes of the Monday, December 26, 2017, Regular Meeting.
II. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings,
will be heard at this time.
A. AWARD OF PROPOSAL: County Counselor:
-Barton County accepted proposals for County Counselor / legal services. Under
the proposal, the Offeror is to provide legal services as required by K.S.A. 19-247.
Specifically excluded are the duties of the County Attorney. Two proposals
were received. This item was tabled at the last meeting as Commissioner Alicia
Straub was absent. Phil Hathcock, Operations Director, will present details.
III. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be
heard at this time.
A. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped /
Refunded Taxes:
-Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will present a listing of Added / Abated /
Escaped / Refunded Taxes. Orders for these actions are kept on file in the
County Clerk’s Office. These are used to correct assessments and are requested
by the County Appraiser’s Office or the County Clerk’s Office.
B. REAL PROPERTY RELIEF APPLICATION – Tax Year 2017: May 16, 2017, Tornado:
-In May, 2017, Barton County saw a tornado destroy property along a path from
Pawnee Rock to Highway 4. After the event, the Commission adopted a
Resolution that would allow property owners the opportunity to apply for tax
relief if, following a natural disaster, damage to their homestead equals or
exceeded 50% of their market value. Barb Esfeld, County Appraiser, has
received one additional application for tax relief. With the assistance of Ms.
Esfeld, the Commission will take action on the application.
C. DESIGNATION OF OFFICIAL DEPOSITORIES FOR COUNTY FUNDS:
-A designation of Barton County financial institutions as official depositories
comes before the Commission. Such institutions must meet the 100% pledged
securities requirement for all County funds. According to County Resolution
2017-16, all depositories must provide to the County Treasurer and the Financial
Officer proof of security for these funds whenever such information is requested.
Each institution designated as an official depository shall be notified by certified
letter that they are required to meet the 100% pledged security. Jim Jordan,
County Treasurer, will present details.
D. EMPLOYEE HANDBOOK: Suspension of Handbook Section 205.2, Employee Pay
Ranges:
-County officials regularly review the Employee Handbook for updates. In a
recent review, it was determined that the ranges used in Section 205.2,
Employee Pay Ranges, were outdated. As such, it is suggested that the section
be suspended until a more comprehensive review can be performed. Mr.
Hathcock will present details.
E. COUNTY SERVICES: Informational Update:
-Mr. Hathcock will provide the informational report of work completed during
the last period. The report, which will be made available to the media, will serve
as a public reminder of the services provided by the County on a regular basis.
IV. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following
items, including announcements, will be heard.
A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:
-Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the
authorization of personnel changes for classified positions, sign any
documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other
documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take
place throughout the day.
B. APPOINTMENTS:
9:45 a.m. or close of the Agenda Meeting – Department Head Meeting with the
Commissioners. Department Head meetings are held in the Courthouse
Conference Room, Room 101. After the Department Head meeting is closed,
the Commission will return to their Chambers.
10:45 a.m. – Program Update – Barry McManaman, County Engineer
11:00 a.m. – KLPG Oil and Gas well appraisals – Barb Esfeld, County Appraiser
11:15 a.m. – Law Enforcement Domain Servers – John Debes, Information
Technology Director
11:30 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, Operations Director,
and Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk.
THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Darren Williams,
County Works Director, is scheduled for January 4, 2018.
V. OTHER BUSINESS:
A. Discussion Items.
B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial
consideration.
C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular
business hours.
D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments
related to County business at their discretion.
E. The next Regular Meeting will be at 9:00 a.m., Monday, January 8, 2018.
VI. ADJOURN.