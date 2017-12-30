Tuesday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Agenda Meeting Tuesday, January 2, 2018

9:00 a.m. Until Close

II. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings,

will be heard at this time.

A. AWARD OF PROPOSAL: County Counselor:

-Barton County accepted proposals for County Counselor / legal services. Under

the proposal, the Offeror is to provide legal services as required by K.S.A. 19-247.

Specifically excluded are the duties of the County Attorney. Two proposals

were received. This item was tabled at the last meeting as Commissioner Alicia

Straub was absent. Phil Hathcock, Operations Director, will present details.

III. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be

heard at this time.

A. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped /

Refunded Taxes:

-Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will present a listing of Added / Abated /

Escaped / Refunded Taxes. Orders for these actions are kept on file in the

County Clerk’s Office. These are used to correct assessments and are requested

by the County Appraiser’s Office or the County Clerk’s Office.

B. REAL PROPERTY RELIEF APPLICATION – Tax Year 2017: May 16, 2017, Tornado:

-In May, 2017, Barton County saw a tornado destroy property along a path from

Pawnee Rock to Highway 4. After the event, the Commission adopted a

Resolution that would allow property owners the opportunity to apply for tax

relief if, following a natural disaster, damage to their homestead equals or

exceeded 50% of their market value. Barb Esfeld, County Appraiser, has

received one additional application for tax relief. With the assistance of Ms.

Esfeld, the Commission will take action on the application.

C. DESIGNATION OF OFFICIAL DEPOSITORIES FOR COUNTY FUNDS:

-A designation of Barton County financial institutions as official depositories

comes before the Commission. Such institutions must meet the 100% pledged

securities requirement for all County funds. According to County Resolution

2017-16, all depositories must provide to the County Treasurer and the Financial

Officer proof of security for these funds whenever such information is requested.

Each institution designated as an official depository shall be notified by certified

letter that they are required to meet the 100% pledged security. Jim Jordan,

County Treasurer, will present details.

D. EMPLOYEE HANDBOOK: Suspension of Handbook Section 205.2, Employee Pay

Ranges:

-County officials regularly review the Employee Handbook for updates. In a

recent review, it was determined that the ranges used in Section 205.2,

Employee Pay Ranges, were outdated. As such, it is suggested that the section

be suspended until a more comprehensive review can be performed. Mr.

Hathcock will present details.

E. COUNTY SERVICES: Informational Update:

-Mr. Hathcock will provide the informational report of work completed during

the last period. The report, which will be made available to the media, will serve

as a public reminder of the services provided by the County on a regular basis.

IV. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following

items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:

-Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the

authorization of personnel changes for classified positions, sign any

documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other

documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take

place throughout the day.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

9:45 a.m. or close of the Agenda Meeting – Department Head Meeting with the

Commissioners. Department Head meetings are held in the Courthouse

Conference Room, Room 101. After the Department Head meeting is closed,

the Commission will return to their Chambers.

10:45 a.m. – Program Update – Barry McManaman, County Engineer

11:00 a.m. – KLPG Oil and Gas well appraisals – Barb Esfeld, County Appraiser

11:15 a.m. – Law Enforcement Domain Servers – John Debes, Information

Technology Director

11:30 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, Operations Director,

and Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk.

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Darren Williams,

County Works Director, is scheduled for January 4, 2018.

V. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial

consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular

business hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments

related to County business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be at 9:00 a.m., Monday, January 8, 2018.

VI. ADJOURN.