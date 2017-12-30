Weekend Weather

Partly sunny, with a high near 16. Wind chill values as low as -8. Northeast wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 0. Wind chill values as low as -13. East wind 10 to 13 mph becoming north northeast after midnight.
Sunday
Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 8. Wind chill values as low as -14. North wind 9 to 13 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around -5. Wind chill values as low as -15. North northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.
New Year’s Day
Mostly sunny, with a high near 11. North northeast wind around 6 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around -1.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 26.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 13.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 31.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.