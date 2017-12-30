Weekend Weather

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 16. Wind chill values as low as -8. Northeast wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 0. Wind chill values as low as -13. East wind 10 to 13 mph becoming north northeast after midnight.

Sunday Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 8. Wind chill values as low as -14. North wind 9 to 13 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around -5. Wind chill values as low as -15. North northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

New Year’s Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 11. North northeast wind around 6 mph.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around -1.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 26.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 13.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 31.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.