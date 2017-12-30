Slow but steady progress being made on St. John grocery store

In October, Stafford County Economic Development was approved for a $780,800 grant to fund the construction of a new grocery store. The grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was considered the final puzzle piece needed to open the store in a community that has gone without one since Dillons moved out of town over a year and a half ago. But that funding also comes with requirements from Health and Human Services to insure that the grant doesn’t conflict with other grants. Stafford County Eco-Devo Director Carolyn Dunn says this has meant getting everyone from five Kansas Indian tribes to the Department of Wildlife Parks and Tourism to sign off on the grant. They are also in the process of putting the final plans together which brings other groups into the mix.

Dunn says progress is being made even though there may not be a lot of visual confirmation of that, something she hopes to have very soon.

White’s Foodliner will operate the store that will include fuel sales and a pharmacy. Stafford County Drug has already opened in the community and is operating out of a temporary location at 311 North Broadway in St. John until the store is completed.