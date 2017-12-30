Saturday Sports Headlines

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) – Teddy Allen scored 15 points, leading six West Virginia players in double figures as the seventh-ranked Mountaineers rallied to an 85-79 win over Oklahoma State in the Big 12 opener for both teams.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Devonte’ Graham had 23 points and eight assists, converting six 3-point baskets, and No. 11 Kansas defeated Texas 92-86 in the Big 12 opener for both teams. Kansas, which won a conference opener for the 27th consecutive season, converted 17 of 35 3-point attempts, including 11 in the second half.

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) – Keenan Evans scored 18 points, freshman Zhaire Smith added 15 in his Big 12 debut and No. 22 Texas Tech rolled past 18th-ranked Baylor 77-53 in the conference opener for both teams. Jarrett Culver finished with 13 points and Niem Stevenson had 11 points and a game-high five assists for the Red Raiders in the first meeting out of 135 with both of these longtime league rivals ranked.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The relationship between former walk-ons Baker Mayfield and Lincoln Riley, one who went one to win a Heisman and one who became the youngest head coach in FBS, has turned into one of the great partnerships in college football and the most important reason No. 2 Oklahoma is in the College Football Playoff for the second time in three seasons. The Sooners play No. 3 Georgia in the Rose Bowl on Monday.

AMES, Iowa (AP) – Junior Dean Wade poured in a career-high 34 points, Kamau Stokes added 23 and Kansas State opened Big 12 play by pounding Iowa State 91-75 for its first win in Ames since 2011. Barry Brown Jr. had 21 points for the Wildcats, who shot 13 of 26 from 3-point range to snap Iowa State’s nine-game winning streak.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – An illness has slowed down Baker Mayfield for the past few days. Oklahoma’s Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback has missed a handful of public events leading up to the Rose Bowl. But Georgia’s defense is taking no comfort in Mayfield’s condition. The Bulldogs realize their national title hopes depend on figuring out how to contain one of the most exciting players in college football.

CARSON, Calif. (AP) – Baker Mayfield has a cold – or something like that – and it has become the biggest story in an otherwise quiet week leading up the Rose Bowl. Oklahoma’s Heisman Trophy winning quarterback was at practice as the second-ranked Sooners prepare for the Rose Bowl semifinal of the College Football Playoff against No. 3 Georgia, but for the second time in three days he missed media availability.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Tom Herman’s first season at Texas started with a dud that had Longhorns fans fuming, and ended with an on-field shimmy that had them defending him. Now they want to see Herman can turn shimmy into the full-blown Texas swagger that’s been missing for so long. At 7-6, there are signs it could be coming. At the very least, Herman’s first team can be called a winner.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) – Four more bowl games are on tap today, starting at noon, Eastern, when Louisville plays Mississippi State in the TaxSlayer Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida. Iowa State faces Memphis in the Liberty Bowl in Memphis. Then No. 9 Penn State takes on No. 12 Washington in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona. Tonight, No. 6 Wisconsin and No. 10 Miami meet in the Orange Bowl.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Fifth-ranked Ohio State overcame its playoff snub with a 24-7 win over No. 8 USC last night in the Cotton Bowl. Damon Webb returned an interception for a touchdown after recovering a fumble to set up an early score. Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett ran for two touchdowns in his final game. Ohio State finished 12-2 after the bowl victory in the same NFL stadium where three years ago they won the national championships.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – The Milwaukee Bucks have ended Oklahoma City’s six-game winning streak with a disputed basket. Giannis Antetokounmpo capped a 23-point performance by hitting the game winner with 1.3 seconds left. Replays showed he stepped out of bounds on his drive, but the officials refused to review the play after the buzzer sounded.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Spurs forward Rudy Gay will miss at least two weeks with a heel injury. An MRI found inflammation of the bursa sac that lies over the heel. The 12-year veteran, who signed with the Spurs in the offseason, will be re-evaluated in two weeks following a rest and rehabilitation program.

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from next week’s Qatar Open, his warm-up tournament for the Australian Open. He says he still has pain in his right elbow, which forced him to withdraw from an exhibition tournament in the United Arab Emirates yesterday. Djokovic hasn’t played a competitive match since he retired in the Wimbledon quarterfinals because of the injury.