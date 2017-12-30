Kansas man dies in pickup rollover accident

SHERIDAN COUNTY —A Kansas man died in an accident just before 5am. Saturday in Sheridan County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Dodge truck driven by Alfonso Roa-Nolasco, 27,

Emporia, was northbound on Kansas 23 when it crossed onto Sheridan County Road 00 thirteen miles north of U.S. 24.

The vehicle entered the right ditch. The driver overcorrected and the vehicle one rolled multiple times. The driver was ejected.

Roa-Nolasco was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.