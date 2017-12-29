Retiring Lyons City Administrator reflects on his 16 years

By the time his official retirement rolls around in 2018, John Sweet will have served 16 years as City Administrator for the City of Lyons. Sweet announced earlier this month that a replacement, Chad Buckley, will take over the position on March 1, 2018.

Sweet noted he has enjoyed his time in Lyons and what the city has accomplished.

John Sweet Audio

Sweet listed several projects that he was especially proud of including the new swimming pool, new city hall offices, financial stability, new policies, grant money received for projects, and an increase in population.

This will be Sweet’s second retirement after retiring from the United States Marine Corp after 27 years in 2001. Enjoying retirement then, it was a unique set of events that led Sweet to applying for the position in Lyons.

John Sweet Audio

The following day, Sweet’s father passed away. After telling his father he would, Sweet applied for the Lyons’ job and received an offer.

Sweet plans to help the transition with the new City Administrator before his final day in Lyons on April 1. His retirement plans have him heading to Bull Shoals Lake in the Ozark Mountains of northern Arkansas.

Buckley has spent the past three years as City Administrator in Norton.