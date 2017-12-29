Prepare now, bitter cold temperatures coming to Kansas

TOPEKA —Kansans looking forward to a weekend of New Year’s Eve celebrations will have to contend with bitterly cold temperatures and windchills.

Saturday night into Sunday morning temperatures will plummet with potential wind chill values from 15 to 25 degrees below zero. In light of such a forecast, the Kansas Division of Emergency Management is reminding Kansans to take stock of their home and car emergency kits and use caution when traveling or working outside.

“The main concern over the next few days is the bitterly cold temperatures,” said Jonathan York, Response and Recovery Branch director. “These temperatures and wind chills can be deadly if you’re inadequately prepared.”

Emergency kits should include a minimum three-day supply of water (one gallon per day per person), nonperishable high-energy foods, extra blankets, flashlights and extra batteries, a safe alternate heat source, extra medications and other essentials.

If you have to work outside, observe the following safety precautions:

Use many thin, warm layers rather than a few thick layers. It will insulate better and allow you to strip off layers if the temperature climbs.

Do not work alone, if possible. Working with a partner allows you to keep an eye on each other

Work in short periods to avoid over-exertion

Outdoor pets are especially vulnerable to bitter cold and extreme wind chills. Bring outdoor pets inside if possible or ensure that they have a draft-free enclosure with straw-type bedding that is large enough for your pets to lie down, but small enough to hold in body heat if they must remain outside. Always make sure that your pets have access to food and non-frozen water.

For additional pet safety information, go to avma.org and for general winter preparedness information, go to www.ksready.gov.

If you must travel, make sure you and your vehicle are prepared. Check the fluid levels, ensuring that the radiator is winterized, the gas tank is over half-full, and there is plenty of windshield washing fluid. Check tire treads for adequate traction, and replace windshield wiper blades if they are worn.

Keep an emergency kit in the trunk that includes at least:

An ice scraper and shovel

Jumper cables

Flashlights

Sand or kitty litter for traction

Extra blankets or clothing

Non-perishable food

A first aid kit

Matches and candles or flares

Tow rope or chain

On the road buckle up and properly secure children in safety seats

Road conditions are available through the Kansas Department of Transportation. Check conditions before travel by going to www.kandrive.org or on a mobile device, go to http://511mm.ksdot.org. You may also call 5-1-1 from any phone.

For a complete list of items for a home or car emergency kit and for other helpful preparedness information, go to www.ksready.gov.