Nothing found after bomb threat at the Barton County Courthouse

On Friday, December 29 at approximately 9 a.m., a bomb threat was received for the Barton County Courthouse and the county-owned Court Services Building at 1806 12th Street in Great Bend. The 12th Street building hosts several departments including juvenile services, parole office, community corrections, and the K-State Extension Office.

Barton County Operations Director Phil Hathcock says he was notified by 911 Communications and law enforcement searched the building for just over an hour before an “all clear” status was given at approximately 10:15 a.m.

The buildings were evacuated and Deputies from the Barton County Sheriff’s Office and Officers from the Great Bend Police Department searched the buildings for any suspicious items. None were found.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the case and looking into the person or persons behind making the threat.