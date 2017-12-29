GREAT BEND — Leila June Marshall, 93, died Dec. 23, 2017, at Great Bend Regional Hospital. She was born June 11, 1924, in Covert, Osborne County, the daughter of John P. and Pearl L. (Mason) Dupree. She married Kenneth Marshall Nov. 1, 1942, at Smith Center. He died Jan. 23, 2000. Mrs. Marshall was a Great Bend resident since 1989, coming from Hays.

Mrs. Marshall was a member of First Church of the Nazarene. She enjoyed cooking, sewing and working with the public.

Survivors include one daughter: Kimberly Marshall Mitchell of Great Bend; two granddaughters, Ashley Stanley and her husband Thomas, and Chelsea Mitchell; and three great-grandchildren Charlotte Stanley, Peter Stanley and Claire Stanley. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth Dupree and Dwight Dupree; and three sisters, Gladys White, Bonnie Wright and Roe Springer.

Memorial service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, at First Church of the Nazarene in Great Bend with Pastor Josh Foster officiating. Private family inurnment will be in Great Bend Cemetery. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Memorials have been requested to First Church of the Nazarene, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.