Kansas man dies in pickup rollover accident

SHAWNEE COUNTY — A Kansas man died in an accident just before 1p.m. Friday in Shawnee County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Chevy Silverado driven by Harold E. Poertner, 73, Osage City, was northbound on U.S. 75 just north of 57th.

The pickup left the roadway to the right and entered the ditch. The driver swerved the pickup to the left and attempted to re-enter the roadway.

The driver over-corrected, the pickup entered a counter-clockwise rotation, slid sideways across the northbound lanes, entered the median, and rolled into the west ditch.

Poertner was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.