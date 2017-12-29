Kansas home uninhabitable after fire

RENO COUNTY — Investigators are working to determine the cause of a Thursday night fire.

Just before 10:30p.m., fire crews responded to a home in the 1700 Block of West 4th Street in Hutchinson for a reported structure fire, according to Fire Chief Steve Beer.

Initial arriving units reported a heavy fire on the rear of a single story residential home. Crews quickly worked to contain the fire, but not before the home sustained major damage. Crews battled sub-freezing temperatures but were able to rotate and warm up in the department rehab unit.

The sole occupant of the home was not home at the time of the fire. The home did not have a working smoke alarm. No injuries were noted regarding this incident. The home is deemed uninhabitable. Fire crews remained on scene overnight.

Hutchinson Fire Department was assisted by Reno County Sherriff department, Reno County EMS, Reno Co. Fire District 3, Kansas Gas, and Westar.