Is Alex Smith helping his replacement in Kansas City?

Alex Smith spent this week helping to groom Patrick Mahomes II to make his NFL debut at quarterback for the Chiefs. The awkward part is Smith might also be helping to groom Mahomes to replace him next season. Mahomes will start this Sunday as the Chiefs face Denver in a rather meaningless game.

Smith’s contract becomes pricey and the Chiefs have little salary cap space, which means he could be released after the best season of his career.

The game at Denver kicks off at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, a game you can hear on B104.3 The Point or watch on CBS. The Chiefs have already wrapped up the AFC West Title and can’t move higher than the 4-seed in the AFC playoffs.

As for who the Chiefs would play in the wildcard weekend of the playoffs next week. Baltimore sits on top for the first wildcard spot at 9-6, while Tennessee, the LA Chargers and Buffalo are fighting for the final spot at 8-7.