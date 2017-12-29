Friday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Alex Smith will spend this week helping to groom Patrick Mahomes II to make his NFL debut at quarterback for the Chiefs. The awkward part is Smith might also be helping to groom Mahomes to replace him next season. Smith’s contract becomes pricey and the Chiefs have little salary cap space, which means he could be released after the best season of his career.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) – Khadeen Carrington hit a go-ahead layup with 2:05 to play and No. 23 Seton Hall rallied from a 13-point second-half deficit to defeat No. 25 Creighton 90-84 in the Big East Conference opener for both schools. Desi Rodriguez led the Pirates with 23 points.

DENVER (AP) – Both the Chiefs and the Broncos are turning to young quarterbacks in their season finale Sunday in Denver. The Chiefs want to get a sneak peek at their first-round rookie Patrick Mahomes. The Broncos want to get another look at their 2016 first-round pick Paxton Lynch. While this will be Mahomes’ NFL debut, Lynch is hoping to make a better impression with his fourth NFL start and second this season.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska quarterback Tanner Lee says he will skip his final year of eligibility and enter the NFL draft. Lee tweeted that the opportunity is best for him and his family. Lee thanked teammates and fans along with former coach Mike Riley, who was fired after the season and replaced by Scott Frost. Lee says the Huskers are in great hands with Frost.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Kenny Hill passed for two touchdowns, ran for another and even caught one as No. 13 TCU rallied from a big early deficit to beat 15th-ranked Stanford 39-37 in the Alamo Bowl. Cole Bunce’s 33-yard field goal with just over 3 minutes to play won it for the Horned Frogs, who trailed 21-3 before storming back behind big plays from Hill and a 76-yard punt return from Desmon White. Stanford running back Bryce Love ran for 145 yards and had a 69-yard touchdown.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Mason Rudolph threw for 351 yards and a pair of touchdowns, James Washington became Oklahoma State’s career receiving yards leader and the 17th-ranked Cowboys beat No. 22 Virginia Tech 30-21 in the Camping World Bowl. Washington caught five passes for 126 yards. Josh Jackson accounted for three touchdowns for Virginia Tech.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) – Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson will be available to help take pressure off Heisman winner Baker Mayfield. Anderson was accused of sexual assault but the Cleveland County District Attorney decided against filing charges. Anderson leads an Oklahoma running game that ranked 27th in the nation with 215.9 yards per game on the ground.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Oklahoma linebacker Caleb Kelly is a sophomore from Fresno, California. He will have more than 40 family members and friends attending the Rose Bowl against Georgia on Monday, his largest rooting section since his final high school game. Kelly says he wants to do well for his mother, his team and his hometown.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Tom Herman’s first season at Texas started with a dud that had Longhorns fans fuming, and ended with an on-field shimmy that had them defending him. Now they want to see Herman can turn shimmy into the full-blown Texas swagger that’s been missing for so long. At 7-6, there are signs it could be coming. At the very least, Herman’s first team can be called a winner.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) – The New York Giants have hired Dave Gettleman as their new general manager and will introduce him at a news conference today. The 66-year-old Gettleman spent 15 years in the Giants front office before becoming Carolina’s GM from 2013-2016. He replaces Jerry Reese, who was fired earlier this month after 11 seasons at the helm.

BEREA, Ohio (AP) – Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas says he plans to wait until after the season before deciding to continue a Pro Bowl career that could lead to his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The 11-year veteran had played every snap of his career before suffering a torn triceps on Oct. 22 and undergoing season-ending surgery. The 33-year-old Thomas told the media that coach Hue Jackson’s future will have no bearing on his future, saying he remains in his corner.

CLEVELAND (AP) – Suspended North Carolina State guard Markell Johnson is facing a felony assault charge in his home state of Ohio. A court document shows that Johnson was among four people indicted Dec. 5 in Cuyahoga County for causing “serious physical harm” to a male victim on or about Oct. 8. Court records show Johnson has pleaded not guilty and posted $5,000 bond last week.