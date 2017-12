DECEMBER 29, 2017

le=”text-align: center;”> Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: 2009 HARLEY DAVIDSON ROAD GLIDE MOTORCYCLE, TIRES FOR A LARGE TRUCK 11R24/5 285-9153 OR 285-9353

FOR SALE: STORM DOORS 35X80, COUNTER TOP W/VANITY, INSULATION FOR THE HOT WATER HEATER. 617-9083

FOR SALE: ELECTRIC FLOATING TANK HEATER, 640-7432

FOR SALE: JOHN DEERE & CRUST BUSTER NO TILL DRILLS W/EXTRAS, AND SHEDDED, CASE 618 PLOW. 285-5288

FOR SALE: MUFFLER, 2 GEORGE FORMAN GRILLS, HUMIDIFIER. 786-1945

FREE: CHICKENS 785-445-8614

FOR SALE: 1972 JOHN DEERE TRACTOR 4020 793-7287

FOR SALE: BLUE RAY PLAYER. 653-7552

WANTED: GAS PUMP DOORS, OLD SIGNS. 786-1645

FOR SALE: 4 GOODYEAR 20″ PU TIRES, WANTED: NERF BARS, GRILL GUARD, TOW HITCH FOR A 1997 DODGE PU. FREE: POOL TABLE. 653-4913

FOR SALE: 2 30-30 WINCHESTER LEVER ACTION RIFLES. 792-9580

WANTED: CRP, MILO TO PUT UP 100/300 ACRES. 282-7056

FOR SALE: 2 TAPESTRIES FROM ITALY. 792-6560

FOR SALE: PICNIC TABLE, 4 CHAIRS. 793-2881

FOR SALE: 3-4 VCR’S & TAPES. 639-1770

FOR SALE: 60 SHEETS OF TIN, ANTIQUE WOOD BURNING STOVE, ANTIQUE CLOTHES WASHER. 894-0200

FOR SALE: DVD PLAYER, METAL CASE W/DVD’S OF DALE EARNHARDT SR., COMPUTER DESK. 931-8696

FOR SALE: 2000 HARLEY DAVIDSON ULTRA GLIDE, MUZZLE LOADING RIFLES, FISHING EQUIPMENT. 785-735-8132

FOR SALE: MEN’S COVERALLS (36″), LONG UNDERWEAR M/L, KIDS VHS MOVIES. 792-9710

FOR SALE: TRAC-LESS SHOWER DOORS, OVERHEAD PROJECTOR, 2 HP/KODAK PRINTERS. 792-1943

FOR SALE: 1985 CHEVY K-10 PU. WANTED: CHRONOGRAPH. 316-619-8494

