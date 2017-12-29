Cop Shop (12/28)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (12/28)

Injury Accident

Traumatic Injuries

At 11:27 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 619 Flora Avenue in Pawnee Rock.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (12/28)

Injury Accident

At 2:31 a.m. Jared Powell rear ended a vehicle also westbound on Broadway driven by Madison Murphy stopped for a red light at Broadway & K-96. Murphy was treated and released at Great Bend Regional Hospital.

Traffic Arrest

At 3:06 a.m. Jared Powell was arrested for DUI at Broadway & K-96 Highway.

Non-Injury Accident

At 9:52 a.m. Wendy Birzer was westbound in the 2500 block of 12th Street, swerved to miss an animal and struck a legally parked vehicle.

At 9:56 a.m. an accident was reported at 3503 10th Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 10:32 a.m. an officer arrested Wendy Birzer on a Dodge City warrant at 2500 12th Street.

At 10:55 a.m. an officer arrested Melbra Orr at 5815 Broadway on a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant. Orr was booked in lieu of bond.

Unknown Problem

At 12:06 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 4200 10th Street 156.

Traumatic Injuries

At 12:52 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 16th Street & Main Street.

Convulsions / Seizures

At 2:43 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1309 8th Street.

Traffic Arrest

At 9:41 p.m. Josh Kelly was arrested at 24th Street & Franklin Street for driving while suspended.